Lio Rush, Finn Balor Shoot Down Claims of Heat Between Them

Lio Rush and Finn Balor have teamed up to shut down the reports that there was bad blood between the two. There have been rumors that Balor and Rush had issued with each other stemming from a report last year of an backstage incident between the two, where Balor allegedly tried to give Rush advice about his insisting that his wife be present at all times including rehearsals. Rush was reported to have had an unfavorable response, which caused heat.

Rush, who was released in April as one of the many cuts WWE did, took to Twitter on Friday to shoot down the rumors again and tagged Balor, who replied and acknowledged there were no issues between them. You can see the posts below.

Let’s nip this in the bud. I never had any beef with @FinnBalor. I texted you and told you I didn’t know where this story even came from and your words exactly were “ I don’t want to say anything about it publicly because it would draw more attention to the situation”…. welp — Lio (@itsLioRush) July 17, 2020

Lio, ive always been very fond of you, both in and out of the ring. As I told you before, there is no heat. I choose to live life in reality,& not worry about what people make up online. I’m only tweeting this because I know it’s important to you, if you want to talk, call me x — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) July 17, 2020

Hate that it had to get to this point. You know that I’ve always had the upmost respect for you. But I had to live with the tarnish & backlash on my name for being disrespectful for the past 2 years. I appreciate our conversation more than you’ll ever know. Thank you🙏🏽 @FinnBalor — Lio (@itsLioRush) July 17, 2020