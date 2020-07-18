wrestling / News

Lio Rush, Finn Balor Shoot Down Claims of Heat Between Them

July 17, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Finn Balor Lio Rush Elimination Chamber

Lio Rush and Finn Balor have teamed up to shut down the reports that there was bad blood between the two. There have been rumors that Balor and Rush had issued with each other stemming from a report last year of an backstage incident between the two, where Balor allegedly tried to give Rush advice about his insisting that his wife be present at all times including rehearsals. Rush was reported to have had an unfavorable response, which caused heat.

Rush, who was released in April as one of the many cuts WWE did, took to Twitter on Friday to shoot down the rumors again and tagged Balor, who replied and acknowledged there were no issues between them. You can see the posts below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Finn Balor, Lio Rush, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading