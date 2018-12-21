Quantcast

 

WWE News: Lio Rush Meets D’Lo Brown, Stephanie McMahon Posts Throwback Photo, Clip of Rare Mick Foley Match

December 21, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Lio Rush WWE 205 Live

– Lio Rush noted that while in Las Vegas for his wedding, he met D’Lo Brown.

– Stephanie McMahon posted a throwback photo of herself and Shane McMahon to wish fans a happy holiday.

– As we previously reported, today’s Hidden Gem addition on the WWE Network is Smoky Mountain Wrestling’s 1994 Christmas Chaos. A clip of the show can be seen below, featuring Mick Foley as Cactus Jack.

