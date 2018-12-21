wrestling / News
WWE News: Lio Rush Meets D’Lo Brown, Stephanie McMahon Posts Throwback Photo, Clip of Rare Mick Foley Match
– Lio Rush noted that while in Las Vegas for his wedding, he met D’Lo Brown.
When you’re driving around vegas after just getting married and see @dlobrown75 in your rear view. Pulled him over and he says “ Lio Rush? You’re the dude with that dope frogplash” As i say …” No you’re the dude that inspired my dope frog splash. “ #FinalHour @WWE pic.twitter.com/7Mgwk19VAT
— Man Of The Hour ⌛️ (@itsLioRush) December 21, 2018
– Stephanie McMahon posted a throwback photo of herself and Shane McMahon to wish fans a happy holiday.
Happy Holidays from The McMahons! #FBF @shanemcmahon pic.twitter.com/LMtjmNBhzt
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) December 21, 2018
– As we previously reported, today’s Hidden Gem addition on the WWE Network is Smoky Mountain Wrestling’s 1994 Christmas Chaos. A clip of the show can be seen below, featuring Mick Foley as Cactus Jack.