Lio Rush Set For IMPACT Summer Sizzler Tapings This Month

June 13, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling Lio Rush Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Lio Rush is headed to Impact Wrestling this month for their TV tapings this month. Impact announced on Tuesday that the WWE alumnus is set to appear on at their SUmmer Sizzler TV taping on June 23rd,

This marks Rush’s first appearance at a regular Impact show. He previously competed at IMPACT x NJPW Multiverse United in a match against Kushida.

