Lio Rush Set For IMPACT Summer Sizzler Tapings This Month
June 13, 2023 | Posted by
Lio Rush is headed to Impact Wrestling this month for their TV tapings this month. Impact announced on Tuesday that the WWE alumnus is set to appear on at their SUmmer Sizzler TV taping on June 23rd,
This marks Rush’s first appearance at a regular Impact show. He previously competed at IMPACT x NJPW Multiverse United in a match against Kushida.
BREAKING: After his incredible match against KUSHIDA at #MultiverseUnited, @IamLioRush returns to IMPACT at #SummerSizzler in Atlanta on June 23!
Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/IQZ1hLHgOr pic.twitter.com/t670vOaK71
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 13, 2023
