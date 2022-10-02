wrestling / News
Lio Rush Set To Compete At GCW Fight Club
October 2, 2022 | Posted by
Lio Rush will be in action at GCW Fight Club this coming weekend. GCW announced that Rush, who revealed that he was cleared last week, will be part of the October 7th and 8th show.
There’s no word on a potential opponent for the Rush at the show.
BREAKING:
LIO RUSH returns to GCW for Fight Club Weekend at The Showboat in Atlantic City!
Fight Club Night 1 (10/8):https://t.co/e8gp1lXtAJ
Fight Club Night 2 (10/9):https://t.co/aALoOxEAfs
Watch Fight Club Weekend on @FiteTV:https://t.co/1SzWzJrjxa pic.twitter.com/jVQV0cXqkD
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) October 2, 2022
