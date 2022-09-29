wrestling / News

Lio Rush Announces That He’s Cleared, Set For RevPro British J-Cup

September 29, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Lio Rush RevPro Image Credit: RevPro

Lio Rush appears to be medically cleared and is set for RevPro’s British J-Cup tournament. The WWE and AEW alumnus has been out of action with a shoulder injury that he suffered at the PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2022, but took to his Twitter account on Thursday to write, “CLEARED,” as you can see below. RevPro announced soon after that Rush is set to be the fifth entrant in the tournament, joining Connor Mills, Will Kaven, Leon Slater, and Robbie X as announced competitors thus far.

The tournament takes place on October 22nd.

