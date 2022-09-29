wrestling / News
Lio Rush Announces That He’s Cleared, Set For RevPro British J-Cup
Lio Rush appears to be medically cleared and is set for RevPro’s British J-Cup tournament. The WWE and AEW alumnus has been out of action with a shoulder injury that he suffered at the PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2022, but took to his Twitter account on Thursday to write, “CLEARED,” as you can see below. RevPro announced soon after that Rush is set to be the fifth entrant in the tournament, joining Connor Mills, Will Kaven, Leon Slater, and Robbie X as announced competitors thus far.
The tournament takes place on October 22nd.
CLEARED
— Lio Rush (@IamLioRush) September 29, 2022
Saturday October 22nd, Stevenage
LIO RUSH is entrant 5 in the 2022 British J Cup!
Tickets: https://t.co/WRTxPqv3kY pic.twitter.com/VLRa9kS8vo
— Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) September 29, 2022
