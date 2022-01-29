wrestling / News

Lio Rush Signs With Universal Music Group

January 28, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Lio Rush AEW Image Credit: AEW

Lio Rush has a record label at his back, signing a new deal with Universal Music Group. Rush posted to his Twitter on Friday to announce that he’d signed with UMG as well as independent label Thump Records and Virgin Records, writing:

“Today I signed a deal with @UMG #UniversalMusicGroup , @ThumpRecords and @virginmusic. #LioRush”

Rush has released a couple of albums over the years as well as two EPs.

