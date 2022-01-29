wrestling / News
Lio Rush Signs With Universal Music Group
January 28, 2022 | Posted by
Lio Rush has a record label at his back, signing a new deal with Universal Music Group. Rush posted to his Twitter on Friday to announce that he’d signed with UMG as well as independent label Thump Records and Virgin Records, writing:
“Today I signed a deal with @UMG #UniversalMusicGroup , @ThumpRecords and @virginmusic. #LioRush”
Rush has released a couple of albums over the years as well as two EPs.
Today I signed a deal with @UMG #UniversalMusicGroup , @ThumpRecords and @virginmusic . 🙌🏽🌍 🎶 #LioRush pic.twitter.com/GvaXC7CtZX
— Lio Rush (@IamLioRush) January 28, 2022
