– Fightful Select has a report with details on the producers for this week’s edition of WWE SmackDown:

* The opening dark match featuring Butch vs. LA Knight was produced by Adam Pearce.

* Michael Hayes produced the Rey Mysterio promo segment.

* Jason Jordan was the producer for The OC vs. The Viking Raiders.

* TJ Wilson (aka Tyson Kidd) produced Bianca Belair, Damage CTRL, and Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez’s segment.

* Shawn Daivari produced The Street Profits vs. Imperium.

* Abyss produced Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Karrion Kross

* Michael Hayes also produced this week’s video packages and multiple backstage segments, along with the LWO vs. Judgment Day main event, which also featured Bad Bunny.

* As noted, Cameron Grimes made his SmackDOwn debut last night. Fightful reports that WWE has been planning Grimes’ call-up for five months, and WWE officials have liked him for a while.

* During the main event segment, Bad Bunny was wearing a throwback WWF Attitude Era logo jacket. As a result, WWE has to blur out the logo during the FOX broadcast due to the terms of WWE’s old lawsuit with the World Wildlife Fund that caused WWE to change its company name from WWF to WWE.

* WWE higher-ups were reportedly very happy with the crowd reactions at last night’s SmackDown in Puerto Rico. Tomorrow’s Backlash is the first major WWE event in Puerto Rico since New Year’s Revolution in January 2005.

* Cody Rhodes’ promo segment did not have a producer for the segment that was internally listed.