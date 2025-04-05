List of Producers and Writers For Last Night’s WWE Smackdown

Fightful Select has a list of the producers and writers for last night’s WWE Smackdown, as well as some backstage notes.

* Michael Kirshenbaum wrote the CM Punk and Paul Heyman segment at the start of the show, and the segment that also included Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins later in the night. Hayes also helped produce the final segment.

* Devyn Prieto wrote the Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair segment, although as previously reported, the two went off-script quite a bit.

* Colin Clark wrote the B-Fab and Naomi segment. TJ Wilson and Kenny Dykstra produced their match.

* John Swikata wrote the Kevin Owens promo, while Shawn Daivari produced the Randy Orton/Nick Aldis portion. Owens’ neck injury is legit and a lot of people were said to be upset on his behalf.

* Jamie Noble produced Rey Fenix vs. Nathan Frazier.

* TJ Wilson produced LA Knight vs. Tama Tonga.

* Petey Williams produced DIY vs. Motor City Machine Guns.

* Michael Hayes & Nick Aldis produced Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu.