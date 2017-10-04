Lita Would Love an All-Women’s Royal Rumble, Reveals Which Match Could Bring Her Back to the Ring

Lita did a Q&A at a convention in Paris and discussed the benefits of an All-Women Royal Rumble, which match could bring her out of retirement and more. Thanks to Twitter user ItsLitaholic for the quotes:

On the possibility of an all-women’s Royal Rumble: “I would absolutely love if there was a Women’s Rumble. If anybody has seen the Mae Young Classic, has watched Ring of Honor, has watched these promotions around the world, there are no shortage of entrants of who could be in that Royal Rumble. I think that we all should start a hashtag “#WomensRoyalRumble” because you know, that’s how things happened before. Create that buzz, and they’ll eventually listen.”

On if anyone could entice her to return: “If I could pick one woman to wrestle today in the WWE, it would be Ashley, you know her better as Charlotte Flair. She is fantastic and such a natural athlete, but above that, she wants to be the best more than anything and she will do whatever it takes to put in the work required to do that.”

On inter-gender matches in WWE: “My favorite times in WWE was working inter-gender matches, and that is something they’ve gotten away from in what they call the PG-era. I would really love as far as we’ve come with women and their representation in the industry to be able to have inter-gender matches. And in the final part of your question was, ‘Could there be a female champion?’, I know we have seen that in Chikara and some other promotions that have a female grand champion in other promotions. I don’t know if we will ever see that in WWE, but I would love to be proved wrong.”

On what advice she’d give to an aspiring wrestler: “So, the advice I would give: Sports, entertaining, wrestling, whatever it is on that professional level, requires so many hats. You have to be good at so many different things, and so I would say the number one thing besides determination, because thats gonna get you up every morning and keep your focus, is studying who you wanna be better than. Find that top person that appeals to you and dream to be better them. Try to look it not as a fan but as an analyst, why are they doing that, how did they get there, just try to take it apart and put it back together in your version.”

On what she was thinking at the time she and Trish were told that they’d be working the main event of Raw: “I just remember I was honored and excited but did not realize it would be talked about so many years later and that it would define such a step on the ladder to pushing boundaries for roles of women, but I also feel a renewed sense of pride and excitement when it’s not once every several years that the women are in the main event, it’s kind of a regular thing now that you flip on and the women are the main event of the show now and it doesn’t have to be built up that its so historical because we’ve come that far so that’s even more exciting now to feel that than how exciting it was for Trish and I to do that.”

On which match she feels bad about not happening during her career: “Number one, it would be Luna Vachon. Number two, I had one match with Chyna which was supposed to be a series of matches. Three, four, five pay-per-views. And intentionally our first match, we left you wanting more, we didn’t go all the way on that first match because we wanted to build our feud. Unfortunately, because of her contract disputes at the time and not carrying on to have her career in the WWE, we never got the chance to have that feud and I think it would have been really great. We were very close friends at the time, and worked well together. She liked working with me which makes your experience so much better and I’m just so sad that we never got to have that.”

On her reaction to being told that she’d be in the 2014 Hall of Fame: “I was on the beach in Nicaragua, not thinking about wrestling, not thinking about my career, I was just happy with my next chapter not in the spotlight. Stephanie McMahon called and told me. I remember it was almost like a gradual appreciation like ‘Oh thats cool’ because I had been separated from the wrestling world and it was nice being able to go back and accept the honor and have time to reflect on my career. Wrestling can be very stressful and the career can be very stressful, but that week, it was just really fun. It was a nice week.”

On the idea of women’s tag team titles: “There has been talks of tag titles for the Women’s Division and I think that I love that they first introduced the MITB briefcase, that’s been a long time coming and that adds an element of surprise within the title picture. I would love to see these rumored tag titles appear sooner than later, but for that to happen, I hope they bring up these women that are already at NXT or some women they’ve seen on the Mae Young Classic and expand the roster.”

On her favorite WWE match of hers: “I would say a lot of my favorite matches would happen on the live events, when the cameras aren’t rolling because we can be a little loose. In my heart, my favorite match would be when I won the title against Trish Stratus in the main event.”

On what went through your mind when she almost broke her neck in her match with Trish Stratus: “A lot of people think that suicide dive was when I broke my neck, that was three years after I broke my neck. So, I dove out and because Trish is much shorter than me, the trajectory had to go down and I did what we call a Scorpion Dive. I didn’t know what happened on that suicide dive. When performing such move, people can catch their feet on the ropes.I knew I cleared the ropes and when I hit the ground I just didn’t understand like ‘Whoa, how did that happen’ and I pop up confused. I heard the crowd gasp, and I think ‘uh okay, I think that might have looked pretty bad, I’m gonna go ahead and take all 10 seconds of the ref counting to relax and refocus so that I could continue on.”

On a Team Bella vs Team Bestie (Lita & Trish) match: “I think it would be really fun, because if you look at my career or Trish’s career when we first started to how much we evolved throughout our career is quite an evolution within our characters. Then seeing when the Bellas came in, they had to keep fighting that stigma ‘They are not wresters’, they keep having matches until finally they had matches with everyone from Charlotte to Stephanie McMahon and all people who are considered competitors to finally start to change some people’s opinions about the Bellas. So I think it would be really good to have two teams from two different times that have had quite an evolution in their ability, in the ring and their overall character, to fight it out and just put on a really entertaining show.”

on if she’d like to work with the Hardy Boyz again: “I don’t think that it’s Team Xtreme without Lita, so all I want to say is keep your eyes open if you see a third member, whoever the Hardys are facing, messing around with them and their needs to be an equalizer potentially for a ‘One Night Only’ attraction, I think that would be fun.”

On whether she preferred working with Edge or Kane: “Man, you guys ask the tough questions…Fortunately, over the years, everyone that I worked with really embraced the partnership of working together. With Essa Rios, with The Hardys, and with Kane, and with Edge…even if Edge was in the ring and I was outside, or if it was backstage, whatever it was, I wasn’t the background to them. It was a unit, together. Fortunately, Kane and Edge, and the Hardys, and Essa Rios, all embraced the same sentiment and I’m so lucky for that. Because a lot of the women over the years in the locker room come to me and have said ‘Whoever is not happy working with me.. How do you On which current WWE star impresses her the most: “Again with these tough questions… But if I had to pick one: Shinsuke Nakamura. He’s a rockstar, and that’s what drew me to get into wrestling, being both a rockstar and an athlete in one job.”