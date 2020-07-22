wrestling / News

Lita Set For Tomorrow’s Episode of WWE After the Bell

July 22, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE has announced that Lita will be the guest for tomorrow’s podcast episode of After the Bell with Corey Graves.

WWE Hall of Famer Lita – a true trailblazer for female Superstars during the Attitude and Ruthless Aggression Eras – joins WWE After the Bell this week, available tomorrow wherever you get your podcasts.

Before capturing the collective imagination of the WWE Universe as a dynamic personality and intensely athletic competitor, the four-time Women’s Champion took the long road to sports-entertainment, venturing to Mexico to learn the art of lucha libre. In an exclusive interview, Lita describes the earliest days of her in-ring career, what it was like to battle Trish Stratus in Raw’s first all-women’s main event, her take on current Superstars, her music career and much more.

