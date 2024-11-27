wrestling / News
Little Guido Announced For The People vs. GCW
Game Changer Wrestling has announced that Little Guido will appear at The People vs. GCW on January 19 at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York. He joins a list of growing ECW alumni to appear at the event, including Tajiri and Masato Tanaka. Here’s the updated lineup:
* GCW Tag Team Championships: Violence is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) vs. Gahbage Daddies (Cole Radrick & Alec Price)
* DLC Match for GCW Ultraviolent Championship: Matt Tremont vs. Brandon Kirk vs. Drew Parker vs. John Wayne Murdoch vs. TBD vs. TBD
* Bloodsport Match: Josh Barnett vs. TBA
* Sidney Akeem vs. El Hijo Del Vikingo
* Tajiri, Masato Tanaka and Little Guido to appear
