Liv Morgan Announced to Appear on This Monday’s WWE Raw

– WWE.com announced that Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan will be appearing on next week’s Raw since her shocking kiss with Dominik Mysterio that closed out last Monday’s show. You can check out the announcement on her upcoming Raw appearance below:

Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan appears after kissing “Dirty” Dom Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan will make her first appearance since her unforgettable kiss with “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio on last week’s episode of Raw. Morgan retained her title in epic fashion by defeating Becky Lynch inside of a steel cage thanks to an inadvertent assist from Mysterio, but it’s what happened following the match that has the world buzzing. As she went up the ramp, Morgan planted a kiss on “Dirty” Dom, leading to what should be a must-see episode of Monday Night Raw live at 8/7 C on USA!

This Monday’s Raw is being held at the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania on Monday, June 3. The show will be broadcast live on USA Network starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan appears after kissing “Dirty” Dom

* Damian Priest vs. Rey Mysterio

* New Day vs. Authors of Pain

* Ludwig Kaiser vs. Sheamus