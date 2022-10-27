Liv Morgan Appeared On Last Night’s Chucky, Was Murdered By The Doll

It was previously reported that Liv Morgan would guest star on this week’s episode of Chucky, which aired last night. Morgan showed up during segments of the killer doll hosting his own show, which featured a murder mystery. Towards the end, Chucky said he had to fulfill the network’s violence mandate and murdered Liv.

Morgan previously noted in an interview that her dream was to be killed by Chucky, so she got what she wanted. The clip below is obviously NSFW.