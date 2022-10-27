wrestling / News
Liv Morgan Appeared On Last Night’s Chucky, Was Murdered By The Doll
October 27, 2022 | Posted by
It was previously reported that Liv Morgan would guest star on this week’s episode of Chucky, which aired last night. Morgan showed up during segments of the killer doll hosting his own show, which featured a murder mystery. Towards the end, Chucky said he had to fulfill the network’s violence mandate and murdered Liv.
Morgan previously noted in an interview that her dream was to be killed by Chucky, so she got what she wanted. The clip below is obviously NSFW.
Liv Morgan was stabbed on Chucky 😢 pic.twitter.com/c9vopzhmsO
— Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) October 27, 2022
friends til the end…right @yaonlylivvonce? 😈 #chucky https://t.co/Us6JCCMvAC
— Chucky (@ChuckyIsReal) October 27, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Update On The Elite’s AEW Status, Possible Backstage Return
- Tony Khan Defends AEW Booking, Calls Eric Bischoff’s Criticisms of Matches ‘Hypocritical’
- Kevin Owens On What’s Changed in WWE Since Vince McMahon’s Exit, His Own Heel Work
- Shawn Michaels Addresses Reports of Heat With The Rock, Talks Making Amends When He Came Back in 2002