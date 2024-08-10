wrestling / News

Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio Team Up In Post-Smackdown Dark Match

August 10, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE summerslam Dominik Mysterio Liv Morgan Image Credit: WWE

Following last night’s airing of WWE Smackdown, Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio teamed up for the post-show dark match. They took on the odd pairing of Braun Strowman and Kairi Sane. Sane would eventually dive off of Strowman, onto Morgan, for the win.

