wrestling / News
Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio Team Up In Post-Smackdown Dark Match
August 10, 2024 | Posted by
Following last night’s airing of WWE Smackdown, Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio teamed up for the post-show dark match. They took on the odd pairing of Braun Strowman and Kairi Sane. Sane would eventually dive off of Strowman, onto Morgan, for the win.
Another great spot from Braun/Kairi vs. LivDom: Kairi Irish whipping Braun Strowman. pic.twitter.com/jyxIuyGbpv
— Jus⛏in🩸 (@Justin_SofOK) August 10, 2024
Here's the part where she jumps on him then puts her hands around his waist. Enjoy pic.twitter.com/kcfcgrsBFc
— Haley 🧃 (@LIVin4LIVDOM) August 10, 2024
The finish to Kairi Sane & Braun Strowman vs Liv Morgan & Dominik Mysterio!! #Smackdown
— BayleyWrestling (@BayleysIdiots) August 10, 2024