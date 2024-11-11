Liv Morgan: ‘I Would Love Sabrina Carpenter To Remix My Theme Song’

While speaking with <a href=”https://www.billboard.com/music/rb-hip-hop/liv-morgan-wwe-sabrina-carpenter-cardi-b-interview-1235825479/”>Billboard</a>, WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan was asked to choose an artist to hypothetically remix her theme song.

This song would play at a WrestleMania, and Morgan is named Sabrina Carpenter, who is known for hits like “Espresso” and “Please, Please.”

“You know what? Daddy Dom really likes Sabrina Carpenter, so I think that I would love Sabrina Carpenter to put her own spin on my theme song. Maybe add some lyrics to it and I would love to do that for Daddy Dom. I think Sabrina would have so much fun stepping foot into WWE and experiencing the WWE universe, especially at WrestleMania, the biggest show of the year. Are you kidding?” Morgan said.