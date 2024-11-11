wrestling / News

Liv Morgan: ‘I Would Love Sabrina Carpenter To Remix My Theme Song’

November 11, 2024 | Posted by Andrew Ravens
Liv Morgan Image Credit: WWE

While speaking with <a href=”https://www.billboard.com/music/rb-hip-hop/liv-morgan-wwe-sabrina-carpenter-cardi-b-interview-1235825479/”>Billboard</a>, WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan was asked to choose an artist to hypothetically remix her theme song.

This song would play at a WrestleMania, and Morgan is named Sabrina Carpenter, who is known for hits like “Espresso” and “Please, Please.”

“You know what? Daddy Dom really likes Sabrina Carpenter, so I think that I would love Sabrina Carpenter to put her own spin on my theme song. Maybe add some lyrics to it and I would love to do that for Daddy Dom. I think Sabrina would have so much fun stepping foot into WWE and experiencing the WWE universe, especially at WrestleMania, the biggest show of the year. Are you kidding?” Morgan said.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Liv Morgan, Andrew Ravens

More Stories

loading