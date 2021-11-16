Liv Morgan Pays Tribute to Britney Spears With Outfit on Raw

– WWE announcer Samantha Irvin took note of Liv Morgan seemingly paying homage to pop-star Britney Spears with her outfit on last night’s edition of Raw. Morgan later tweeted a set of photos of her red outfit, which is similar to Spear’s attire for her music video, “Oops!…I Did It Again.”

Liv Morgan also noted in the caption for her photo set, “Hit me Becky one more time,” referencing her feud with Becky Lynch and the lyrics to Britney Spears. You can view Morgan’s tweets below:

Hit me Becky one more time ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/sDwKdsBqPF — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) November 16, 2021

Speaking of Britney Spears, she’s been in the news lately as she’s finally been legally freed from the conservatorship she was under for 13 years. She had been placed under a conservatorship that was overseen by her father, Jamie Spears, since 2008.