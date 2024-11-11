wrestling / News
Liv Morgan Says She Would Love To Face Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion
In 2023, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez expressed their interest in potentially facing Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. A year has passed, and the offer still stands by the WWE Women’s Champion.
While speaking with Billboard, Morgan was asked about the comments and potentially wrestling Cardi B at WWE SummerSlam 2025.
Can you imagine? Well, Raquel and I are going to beat Jade and Bianca for those tag team titles. So we’ll head to WrestleMania and I’ll be your women’s world champion, your women’s Crown Jewel champion and half of your women’s tag team champions. That offer still stands for them if they want a shot at our newly-crowned championships. [I’d love] to beat them in my hometown,” Morgan said.
