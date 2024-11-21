Liv Morgan Shares Her Pride for Her Time With The Riott Squad

– During a recent interview with The Ringer Wrestling Show, Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan spoke about her time in the now-defunct stable, The Riott Squad, and how proud she is of her time in the group. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Liv Morgan on her time with The Riott Squad: “I’m proud of all of my time with the Riott Squad. I built such a relationship with those girls and we were thrown into this group and we worked so hard to make it as great as we can be and it was also some of the most fun times of my career.”

On how hard they worked: “We worked every single TV, every single live event, we were just on the go. I’m really proud of the work rate that we did together but also just what we did together, the friendships that we created together, the bond that was created together.”

Liv Morgan is set to compete in the women’s WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 later this month. She’ll be teaming with Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, and Candice LeRae against Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, Naomi, and Iyo Sky. The premium live event goes down on Saturday, November 30 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.