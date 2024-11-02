– During a recent interview with The Schmo in Las Vegas, WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan discussed a potential dream matchup, teaming with Dominik Mysterio against CM Punk and AJ Lee at WWE SummerSlam next year in her home state of New Jersey. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I hear that SummerSlam is in New Jersey next year, which is where I’m from, so my dream scenario would be me and Daddy Dom vs. CM Punk and AJ Lee. A returning AJ Lee. Two Jersey girls, duking it out. I know that Daddy Dom doesn’t like CM Punk, so I think that would be an ideal scenario. I think it would be cool. I know it sounds crazy, but I think that would be cool.”

Liv Morgan will be in action later today at WWE Crown Jewel 2024, facing Nia Jax for the inaugural Crown Jewel Women’s Championship. The premium live event will be held later today in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and will be broadcast live on Peacock.