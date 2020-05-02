wrestling / News
WWE News: Liv Morgan Wants to Star in Ready to Rumble 2, Full Shawn Michaels vs. Shelton Benjamin Match Video
– It appears Liv Morgan is a fan of Ready to Rumble. She wrote on Twitter that she’d like to star in the sequel, writing, “Can someone make Ready to Rumble part 2 and can I be in it please?”
Can someone make Ready to Rumble part 2 and can I be in it please ? 🤓
— LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) May 2, 2020
– WWE released the full Raw match featuring Shawn Michaels vs. Shelton Benjamin from May 2, 2005. You can view the full match video below.
