Liv Morgan Warns Tiffany Stratton To Stay Away From Dominik Mysterio & Her Title

Liv Morgan likes Tiffany Stratton, but she’s still warning Ms. Money in the Bank to stay away from her championship and her man. Stratton has the ability to cash in on Morgan (or Nia Jax, or Roxanne Perez) at any time, and is allied with Jax currently which puts Morgan in the crosshairs. Stratton has teased the notion of taking Dominik away from Morgan as well, and the WWE Women’s World Champion sent a message to Stratton while speaking with Adrian Hernandez for a new interview.

“Tiffy Time,” Morgan began (per Fightful). “Tiffy, baby. Ms. Money in the Bank. I don’t actually not like you. I actually kind of like you and respect you in a way and I appreciate your work ethic, but please, please, please, please, just listen to me, if you’re ever going to listen to me and ever trust anything that I say.”

She continued, “Please, let it be this. Stay away from me and my Women’s World Championship, and stay away from Dominik. I mean that whole heartedly, 100%, with every fiber of my being. Thank you.”

Stratton has not yet given an indication on when she will cash in Money in the Bank.