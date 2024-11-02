Liv Morgan Says Moment of Winning Crown Jewel Championship Is Not Lost On Her

During the WWE Crown Jewel post-show, Liv Morgan spoke about winning the Crown Jewel Championship and how she felt about it. Morgan defeated Nia Jax to win the first-ever accolade.

She said (via Fightful): “Amazing. Ever since I started in WWE, all I really wanted was to give myself an opportunity to see how great I could become. This moment is not lost on me, I know this is so much bigger than me. Every single time we come to Saudi Arabia, the progress is so much more and more, whether it’s Nattie and Lacey Evans having the very first women’s wrestling match here to Becky Lynch and Lita being the first women to be featured on a billboard here, to now Nia Jax and I making history, competing in the very first-ever Women’s Crown Jewel Championship match. So not only am I the greatest women’s world champion of all time, but now I am the very first-ever Women’s Crown Jewel Champion.“