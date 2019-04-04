wrestling / News
WWE AXXESS Worlds Collide Results from Brooklyn, NY (SPOILERS)
WWE is taping matches for their upcoming Worlds Collide NXT vs. NXT Alumni special for WWE Network, along with other matches, at WWE Axxess in Brooklyn, NY tonight (and over the weekend). The previously advertised NXT vs. NXT Alumni special matches are Roderick Strong vs. Tyler Breeze, Dominik Dijkaovic vs. Harper, SAnitY vs. Undisputed ERA, and Kassius Ohno vs. Aiden English.
Results from tonight’s AXXESS are below.
* Mia Yim and Candice LaRae defeated Aaliyah and Vanessa Bourne
* Punishment Martinez defeated Kona Reeves
* No Way Jose defeated Eric Bugenhagen
* Apollo Crews defeated Fabian Aichner
* Luke Harper defeated Dominik Dijkaovic
Luke Harper’s entrance at #WorldsCollide! #WrestleManiaAxxess pic.twitter.com/eQNAoac8kl
— Chris (@SensesPunk) April 5, 2019
Wandered around #Axxess and caught a bit of #WorldsCollide, where @LukeHarperWWE returned and beat @DijakovicWWE! Also saw Alexa Bliss in person as she did a Q&A with fans. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/gEmtgeSRXT
— Stan Sy (@_StanSy) April 5, 2019
@LukeHarperWWE Welcome Back. I hope tonight was everything you wanted and more. #WrestleManiaAxxess #WorldsCollide pic.twitter.com/4ClMmr6FTr
— Josh Cash (@JoshCashwashere) April 5, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Big Show Responds to John Oliver’s Segment on WWE, Discusses If WWE Protects Its Athletes
- Chris Jericho Says WWE Gave Into Batista Because of the Photo He Shared on Instagram
- Seth Rollins Says Dean Ambrose Leaving Breaks His Heart, Understands Ambrose’s Frustrations
- New Names Rumored for WWE Hall of Fame Legacy Wing