WWE AXXESS Worlds Collide Results from Brooklyn, NY (SPOILERS)

WWE is taping matches for their upcoming Worlds Collide NXT vs. NXT Alumni special for WWE Network, along with other matches, at WWE Axxess in Brooklyn, NY tonight (and over the weekend). The previously advertised NXT vs. NXT Alumni special matches are Roderick Strong vs. Tyler Breeze, Dominik Dijkaovic vs. Harper, SAnitY vs. Undisputed ERA, and Kassius Ohno vs. Aiden English.

Results from tonight’s AXXESS are below.

* Mia Yim and Candice LaRae defeated Aaliyah and Vanessa Bourne

* Punishment Martinez defeated Kona Reeves

* No Way Jose defeated Eric Bugenhagen

* Apollo Crews defeated Fabian Aichner

* Luke Harper defeated Dominik Dijkaovic