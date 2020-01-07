Livestream For This Week’s NWA Powerrr Online

– The livestream video for this week’s episode of NWA Powerrr is online. You can see the video below. This week’s episode, titled “Who’s The Third Man, Brother?,” is described as follows:

As we head into #NWAHardTimes (available for pre-order https://www.nationalwrestlingalliance…) #NWAPowerrr returns to it’s Tuesday 6:05pm time to bring an action packed episode 13 entitled “Who’s The Third Man, Brother”. NWA Worlds Champion Nick Aldis conflict with Tim Storm, Marty Scurll and Ricky Morton has escalated over the last month leading to the huge conclusions of this episode. Stay tuned to the end of the episode to find out who the 3rd man is.

NWA Powerrr this week features the following matches as well… Zicky Dice vs. Caleb Konley in a TV Title Qualifying Match. ODB vs. Thunder Rosa in a special NWA Women’s Division match. Plus the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis has a special 6:05 challenge for Ricky Starks. We can confirm that former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tim Storm will kick off the show speaking about the end of last week’s show. See Episode 12 now – https://youtu.be/qj5Be-tjNgs

With 6 of the 8 spots in the NWA TV Title having been drawn, we can confirm that the National Wrestling Alliance is in talks to fill the other two spots and will have info as soon as next week’s episode of NWA Powerrr.