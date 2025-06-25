Livestream Online For This Week’s CCW Alive

The latest episode of CCW Alive is now online. You can see the video below for the livestream, described as follows:

“On episode 246 of CCW ALIVE WRESTLING: CCW World Heavyweight Championship Match: King Eddie Valentine (c) vs. Cha Cha Charlie The Funeral of Ozzy Kilmeister, hosted by Skitz and Agony Featuring:

King Eddie Valentine

Cha Cha Charlie

Domino

Meto

Maximus Khan

Agony

Skitz

Ozzy Kilmeister

Alex Chamberlain

Joe Garcia

Marvin Cruz

Frank The Clown

Gangrel

Blake Howard”