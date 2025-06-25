wrestling / News
Livestream Online For This Week’s CCW Alive
June 24, 2025 | Posted by
The latest episode of CCW Alive is now online. You can see the video below for the livestream, described as follows:
“On episode 246 of CCW ALIVE WRESTLING:
CCW World Heavyweight Championship Match: King Eddie Valentine (c) vs. Cha Cha Charlie
The Funeral of Ozzy Kilmeister, hosted by Skitz and Agony
Featuring:
King Eddie Valentine
Cha Cha Charlie
Domino
Meto
Maximus Khan
Agony
Skitz
Ozzy Kilmeister
Alex Chamberlain
Joe Garcia
Marvin Cruz
Frank The Clown
Gangrel
Blake Howard”
