Lluvia And Unagi Sayaka Will Miss Upcoming CMLL Events Due To Medical Reasons

CMLL has announced that Lluvia and Sayaka Unagi are currently sidelined.

The announcement notes Lluvia and Unagi Sayaka would be unable to participate in the events due to medical reasons. Here is the translation:

“We inform all our fans that, due to medical reasons, the wrestlers Lluvia and Unagi Sayaka will not be able to participate in the functions scheduled for the next days.

Today at the Arena Puebla, Unagi Sayaka will not be present and the special event will be a match of incredible relays where the Mexican wrestlers Sanely, Skadi and Kira will face the international team formed by La Catalina, Sumika Yanagawa and Samantha Black. While tomorrow, the previously announced CMLL-Japan championship match between Lluvia and Yanagawa will be replaced. In its place, an exciting CMLL Women’s World Championship match will take place, in which champion Zeuxis will defend her title against the winner of the 2024 Women’s Grand Prix, Reyna Isis.

We appreciate the understanding and support of our fans and we will be with you in our Dia de Los Muertos events at Arena Puebla and Arena Mexico.”