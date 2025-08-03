wrestling / News
Logan Paul & Drew McIntyre Shut Down Jelly Roll & Randy Orton at WWE SummerSlam
– Despite a valiant effort, it was not enough for Jelly Roll to overcome the challenge of his in-ring debut tonight at WWE SummerSlam. Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre picked up the victory over the country artist and Randy Orton.
Jelly Roll overcame a great deal of adversity. At one point, Logan Paul delivered a Frog Splash off the top rope through a vulnerable Jelly Roll on an announce table. Jelly Roll mounted an incredible comeback, struggling to get back to the ring to be tagged in by Orton.
Jelly Roll hit Logan Paul with a Chokeslam, but then he got hit with a Claymore by McIntyre. Orton came in with an RKO to McIntyre, but Logan Paul recovered and threw Orton into the ring post in the corner. One Frog Splash on Jelly Roll later made Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre the winners.
You can check out highlights and images from the matchup below. 411’s live coverage of WWE SummerSlam 2025 is available HERE.
