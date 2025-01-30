wrestling / News

Logan Paul Says He’s The Greatest Heel In The History of Wrestling

January 30, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Logan Paul WWE Raw 1-27-25 Image Credit: WWE

In his latest vlog, Logan Paul shares clips of his return to RAW this past Monday and then calls himself the greatest heel in wrestling history.

He said: “That will be the loudest sound in this arena tonight. The boos for Logan Paul. That’s why I get paid. That is why I’m the best heel professional wrestling has seen since professional wrestling started.

