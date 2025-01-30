wrestling / News
Logan Paul Says He’s The Greatest Heel In The History of Wrestling
January 30, 2025
In his latest vlog, Logan Paul shares clips of his return to RAW this past Monday and then calls himself the greatest heel in wrestling history.
He said: “That will be the loudest sound in this arena tonight. The boos for Logan Paul. That’s why I get paid. That is why I’m the best heel professional wrestling has seen since professional wrestling started.”
