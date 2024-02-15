Logan Paul Tries To Beat Montez Ford’s Broad Jump Record At WWE Performance Center

Logan Paul attempted to beat Montez Ford’s broad jump record at the WWE Performance Center, but he came up a bit short. The WWE Performance Center has a list of feats achieved by talent who passes through it, and often has combines where stars attempt to set records. Paul posted a video where he saw Ford’s name atop the broad jump list at 11 feet, two inches and thought he could beat it.

Paul gave it his best go, but came in at 10.5 feet. You can see the video below: