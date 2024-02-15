wrestling / News
Logan Paul Tries To Beat Montez Ford’s Broad Jump Record At WWE Performance Center
February 14, 2024 | Posted by
Logan Paul attempted to beat Montez Ford’s broad jump record at the WWE Performance Center, but he came up a bit short. The WWE Performance Center has a list of feats achieved by talent who passes through it, and often has combines where stars attempt to set records. Paul posted a video where he saw Ford’s name atop the broad jump list at 11 feet, two inches and thought he could beat it.
Paul gave it his best go, but came in at 10.5 feet. You can see the video below:
Respect. @MontezFordWWE pic.twitter.com/eng1XCZm8e
— Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) February 14, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Bully Ray Thinks WWE Had ‘No Clue What They Were Doing’ With the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Show
- Eric Bischoff Says Lex Luger Is His Top Pick For WWE Hall Of Fame, Bray Wyatt’s Chances
- Jeff Jarrett On Scott D’Amore’s TNA Exit, If Anyone Will Ever Buy TNA
- Tommy Dreamer Weighs In On Resurfaced Ashley Massaro Statement Amid Vince McMahon Allegations