– During today’s WWE Raw on Netflix Kickoff at WWE Headquarters, a number of WWE Superstars appeared to hype the upcoming Netflix debut, including former United States Champion Logan Paul. During the kickoff, WWE Raw General Manager announced Logan Paul as “the newest member of the Monday Night Raw roster.” It looks like Paul’s recent claims of retirement from about a week ago were little more than hot air. Paul also said that fans are looking at the future “WWE World Champion.”

Logan Paul stated during his appearance, “If you have something that I want, I’m gonna take it. I am not asking permission. I am gonna take it from you. And I know some of y’all in the crowd, some of you at home are saying, ‘Oh, Logan Paul’s a bully!’ I see this narrative online. I can see it in your faces right now. Y’all look like cowards. ‘Logan Paul’s a bully!’ Yeah! I am a bully, and the WWE is my playground!”

The Superstar continued, “So look, I’m not here to take part. I’m here to take over. Your approval means nothing to me, whether you love me, whether you hate me, I don’t care because you’re still watching, and you will stay watching because you are a spectator, and I am a star!” Paul also promised that he will win the world championship, stating, “I promise, everyone in the crowd right now, everyone watching at home, you are looking at the future WWE World Champion, and his name is Logan Paul!”

Logan Paul last wrestled at WWE SummerSlam 2024 in August, losing the United States Championship to LA Knight.