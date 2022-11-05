Logan Paul on Being Cornered by His Brother for WWE Crown Jewel

– Jake and Logan Paul spoke to Radio Rahim at WWE Crown Jewel this week ahead of today’s Crown Jewel 2022 event. Below are some highlights (via Fightful).

Jake Paul on cornering his brother at the event: “The grind never stops. I’m excited to be here to support my brother and I love what I do. This is vacation. We’re going to take out Roman Reigns.’

Logan Paul on inviting his brother to the event: “This is massive. I called Jake, I invited him to the event, it did take a little convincing because he did want to chill. I asked him to travel 16 hours across the world. We’re both jetlagged, swiped out on Arabic coffee, which is fantastic. My strength, truthfully, has tripled. Not doubled. Now that there is two of me, the energy in the family, you can feel it. I won’t be jumped by the Bloodline. They can’t pull any sneaky stuff. It’s going to be one-on-one with Roman Reigns. if someone wants to pull something, I have the power of God in Jake’s right hand to protect me.”

Jake Paul on studying The Bloodline: “I’ve been studying their film. I know what they like to do. I’m gonna be in his corner and I’m not gonna let anything funky happen.”

Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns goes down later today at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.