Logan Paul Teases UFC Announcement Tomorrow
January 30, 2023 | Posted by
Logan Paul teased an announcement about UFC recently after returning to WWE for Royal Rumble this weekend. This might be the lead-up to an MMA bout for Paul, although it remains to be seen what the upcoming announcement’s content is. For what it’s worth, Paul did include a name-drop of Paddy Pimblett in the video, despite the two fighters generally competing in different weight classes. You can see the original teaser video below.
Major announcement tomorrow @danawhite pic.twitter.com/vNaATFp0He
— Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) January 30, 2023
