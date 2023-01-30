wrestling / News

Logan Paul Teases UFC Announcement Tomorrow

January 30, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Logan Paul WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

Logan Paul teased an announcement about UFC recently after returning to WWE for Royal Rumble this weekend. This might be the lead-up to an MMA bout for Paul, although it remains to be seen what the upcoming announcement’s content is. For what it’s worth, Paul did include a name-drop of Paddy Pimblett in the video, despite the two fighters generally competing in different weight classes. You can see the original teaser video below.

