Luca Crusifino Says He Wants To Make Run At NXT Tag Team Championships With Stacks

Luca Crusifino is part of The Family in NXT, and he says he’d like a run at the brand’s Tag Team Titles alongside Stacks Lorenzo. Crusifino spoke with Pitts Sports Zone for a new interview and spoke about his homes for a Tag Team Title reign with his stablemate.

“Obviously, I’m in a tag team right now with Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo, my current tag partner,” Crusifino said (per Fightful). “So I think, for us, our sights are set on the tag team gold. We’re not just here to be a tag team for no reason. We want to compete with the best, show that we can, and show that we are deserving of it,” he said. “So whether that’s busting my butt every day, in the weight room, in the training facility every single day, just to have that opportunity. I’ve had two tag team title opportunities and two North American Championship opportunities, and I’m 0-4 in those matches as of right now.”

He continued, “In the most recent one against Axiom and Nathan, there was outside interference that caused us to lose, and that caused the distraction. So I think those results should be stricken from the record, and we should be given a rematch for that, but that’s just the legalese in me talking here.”

As of late the Family has been focused on Tony D’Angelo’s reign with the NXT Heritage Cup.