Lyra Valkyria Discusses the Current NXT Roster, Her WWE Role

– During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo’s Instinct Culture, WWE Superstar Lyra Valkyria discussed her career and more. She also evaluated the current WWE NXT roster, NXT’s relationship with TNA, and more. She stated the following (via Fightful):

“What a time to be in NXT right now for everyone who’s still there. My girl Kelani is doing amazing with the introduction of the new title, I’m so happy to see that. I miss it, but I’m also very happy with everything I’m doing right now. The reaction when I did go back to save my friend [Tatum Paxley] was amazing. So I’m so happy to be getting to go down a little bit now again and work with her.”

Lyra Valkyria was in action on last night’s WWE NXT, teaming with Tatum Paxley against Rosemary and Wendy Choo in a winning tag team effort.