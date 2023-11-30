wrestling / News
Mace & Mansoor Announced For EFFY’s Big Gay Brunch 8
November 30, 2023 | Posted by
WWE alumni Mace & Mansoor are set for EFFY’s Big Gay Brunch 8 in January. EFFY announced that the former Maximum Male Models will be at his January 27th show in Tampa, Florida. The two are going by MxM for the appearance.
Mace & Mansoor were released from WWE as part of the post-TKO merger cuts in September.
For the first time ever, MxM comes to EFFY’s BIG GAY BRUNCH!
January 27
NOON
Egypt Shrine Center Tampa FL
Tickets on sale tomorrow at 10amEST pic.twitter.com/jDCzEoeajK
— EFFY! (@EFFYlives) November 30, 2023