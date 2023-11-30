wrestling / News

Mace & Mansoor Announced For EFFY’s Big Gay Brunch 8

November 30, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
EFFY's Big Gay Brunch MxM Image Credit: EFFY

WWE alumni Mace & Mansoor are set for EFFY’s Big Gay Brunch 8 in January. EFFY announced that the former Maximum Male Models will be at his January 27th show in Tampa, Florida. The two are going by MxM for the appearance.

Mace & Mansoor were released from WWE as part of the post-TKO merger cuts in September.

