Madi Wrenkowski Says Thunder Rosa Helped Her Get Her First Matches In AEW

Madi Wrenkowski has worked a number of matches for AEW in the last few years, and she says that Thunder Rosa helped her get her foot in the door. Wrenkowski recently spoke with Under the Ring and talked about how working for Rosa’s Mission Pro Wrestling led to her getting a chance to compete for AEW during the pandemic.

“Yeah, so Jazz had a heavy hand in my training, she and Thunder Rosa kind of came together and they were training and helping people and mentoring people,” Wrenkowski said (per Fightful). “I initially met Thunder [during] my first match ever, I worked for Mission Pro Wrestling, which is still around today as an all women’s promotion here in San Antonio. But I worked my first match there, so that’s when I first initially met Thunder.”

She continued, “So meeting Thunder there and kind of growing my relationship with her over that time, she was the one who helped me, I like to call [myself, Jazmin Allure, & Vert Vixen] the Texas Trio, she kind of helped us get our foot in the door and was like ‘Hey, I think you could do well at this, contact this person’, and that’s what we did and they invited us out. I always like to say that Thunder knocked on the door, but us three, we kicked it down and they kept bringing us back.”