Madi Wrenkowski “Volunteered” Herself For AEW Dynamite Cameo Last Month
In a recent interview with WrestleZone, Madi Wrenkowski shared some details on how she ended up appearing in the background as a concessions employee during May 17th’s AEW Dynamite episode (via Fightful). Wreskowski stated she volunteered to fill an empty spot for the Roderick Strong/Chris Jericho fight as her official debut on Dynamite. You can find a highlight and watch the full interview below.
On stepping in for the background extra role: “It was in Austin, so I was there doing work with them and I was just informed that they needed someone in a space so I volunteered myself. I was like, ‘I’m not sure what’s about to happen, but it sounds like a me job.’”
I thought a saw PODER Superstar @Madi_Wrenkowski on AEW tonight ~! pic.twitter.com/Tml7a91eBY
— Edward Loredo (@Edinsanantonio) May 18, 2023
