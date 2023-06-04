Madi Wrenkowski “Volunteered” Herself For AEW Dynamite Cameo Last Month

In a recent interview with WrestleZone, Madi Wrenkowski shared some details on how she ended up appearing in the background as a concessions employee during May 17th’s AEW Dynamite episode (via Fightful). Wreskowski stated she volunteered to fill an empty spot for the Roderick Strong/Chris Jericho fight as her official debut on Dynamite. You can find a highlight and watch the full interview below.

On stepping in for the background extra role: “It was in Austin, so I was there doing work with them and I was just informed that they needed someone in a space so I volunteered myself. I was like, ‘I’m not sure what’s about to happen, but it sounds like a me job.’”