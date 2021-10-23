wrestling / News
Madison Rayne Replacing Tenille Dashwood in Impact Bound For Glory Match
October 22, 2021 | Posted by
There’s been a change in the Digital Media Championship match at Impact Bound For Glory, with Tenille Dashwood out of the bout. Impact announced on Friday that Dashwood will not be at the show and “has requested” that Madison Rayne, her tag team partner, replace her in the match.
No word as of yet regarding why Dashwood will not be at the show. The match is part of the Bound for Glory Countdown Show.
BREAKING: @TenilleDashwood will not be at #BoundForGlory and has requested that @MadisonRayne replace her in the Digital Media Championship Tournament final, which IMPACT management has granted. pic.twitter.com/mAtQFHv2dJ
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 22, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Notes On Updated WWE Rosters And Creative Plans Post-Draft
- Top Free Agent Expected To Debut This Weekend For Impact Wrestling (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- CM Punk Allegedly Asked Tony Khan Not To Change Booking Plans For Last Week’s AEW Rampage
- WWE Stars Reportedly Took Private Jets & Chartered Flights to Saudi Arabia For Crown Jewel