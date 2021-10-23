wrestling / News

Madison Rayne Replacing Tenille Dashwood in Impact Bound For Glory Match

October 22, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Bound For Glory

There’s been a change in the Digital Media Championship match at Impact Bound For Glory, with Tenille Dashwood out of the bout. Impact announced on Friday that Dashwood will not be at the show and “has requested” that Madison Rayne, her tag team partner, replace her in the match.

No word as of yet regarding why Dashwood will not be at the show. The match is part of the Bound for Glory Countdown Show.

