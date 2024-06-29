wrestling / News

Madison Square Garden Pays Tribute To Sika Ahead of Last Night’s WWE Smackdown

June 29, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Sika Anoa'i Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, Sika of the Wild Samoans, who is also the father of Roman Reigns, passed away this week. Madison Square Garden paid tribute to the WWE Hall of Famer with a digital board outside the venue last night. WWE was at the venue for an episode of Smackdown.

