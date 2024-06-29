Madison Square Garden Pays Tribute To Sika Ahead of Last Night’s WWE Smackdown

As previously reported, Sika of the Wild Samoans, who is also the father of Roman Reigns, passed away this week. Madison Square Garden paid tribute to the WWE Hall of Famer with a digital board outside the venue last night. WWE was at the venue for an episode of Smackdown.

The Marquee at Madison Square Garden in NYC honoring Sika Anoa'i.

