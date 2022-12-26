Madusa On Who She Looked Up To In Her Career, Paul Heyman Doing A Lot For Her

Madusa recently looked back at some of the names when she was new in the industry that she looked up to, and gave Paul Heyman credit for helping her out a lot. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke to Fightful’s Wrestling Perspective Podcast and was asked who she would confide in when she was just starting out. You can check out some highlights below:

On if there’s anyone she went to for advice to to confide in when she was coming up: “That’s a great question, because I really didn’t. You know, the women before me that I could confide into would have been your Moolahs and and June Byers and stuff like that. But they weren’t around. So I call that the Golden Era. And then after the Golden Arrow was basically the Lost Era which was mine. It was that quick little four-year, didn’t know what to do, and then the Attitude Era happened, right? And then the Divas and then [so on].

“So I think as far as me looking up to, there’s two people that I did probably look up to a lot. And that was Ray ‘The Crippler’ Stevens and Wahoo [McDaniel] in AWA. They were complete gentlemen. And I hung around with them, went fishing. I was like the little kid, right?”

On Paul Heyman helping her career: “And Paul Heyman, I owe a lot to Paul Heyman. Paul Heyman really, he he did so much for my career. He gave me opportunity, he pushed me out there and kept me in front of the camera and the microphone when I had no business, you know, so green. But it was that trial and error, and constant ‘Get out there, get out there, get out there.’ And throwing himself in the mix and having matches with him. And I mean, we’re best friends to this day. There’s people like that, absolutely.”

