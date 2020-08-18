wrestling / News
Madusa Will Present AEW Women’s Tag Team Cup to Tournament Winners
– As previously reported, the AEW Deadly Draw tournament finals will feature The Nightmare Sisters facing Ivelisse and Diamante. Additionally, AEW EVP and TNT champion Cody Rhodes announced yesterday that WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze, aka Madusa, will present the AEW Women’s Tag Team Cup to the winning team.
Cody stated on Madusa, “Congratulations to the finalists! This Saturday at 6et on @tntdrama @Madusa_rocks presents the cup!”
The finals will be held on Saturday’s upcoming episode on Dynamite on August 22. The episode will be broadcast on a different night due to TNT’s NBA playoff coverage. You can view Cody’s announcement below.
Congratulations to the finalists!
This Saturday at 6et on @tntdrama @Madusa_rocks presents the cup! https://t.co/JRHToi6Obo
— Cody (@CodyRhodes) August 17, 2020
