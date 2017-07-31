Mae Young Classic’s Kairi Sane Out of Action Due to Concussion

– One of the top names in WWE’s Mae Young Classic is out of action due to a concussion. Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that Kairi Sane suffered the concussion during the early-round tapings of the WWE women’s tournament. It isn’t currently known which match Sane suffered the injury in.

Officials expect Sane to be cleared to return in early August. Known outside of WWE as Kairi Hojo, she is a top female name in Japan where she was a major star in the Stardom promotion.

You can see our full spoilers from the two-night Mae Young Classic tapings here and here. The first pisodes will premiere on August 28th on the Network, with the finals taking place on September 14th.