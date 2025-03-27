UPDATED: Maggie Lee Signs Deal With TNA Wrestling

UPDATE: Fightful Select reports that while TNA announced Maggie Lee signing with them today, she’s actually been signed with the company since last December. She was hired by Gail Kim and Ariel Sherner, two staff members that were let go earlier this week.

Original: TNA Wrestling has announced that Maggie Lee has signed a deal with the company and will be competing in the Knockouts division starting with the TV tapings this weekend. She trained at the Black and Brave Academy, the Seth Rollins and Marek Brave school, and has been wrestling for three years.

TNA Wrestling Signs Maggie Lee

TNA Wrestling confirmed today that it has signed Maggie Lee, as first reported by the Battleground Podcast, the official iHeartRadio Podcast.

A former four-year college volleyball player, Maggie Lee is now looking to spike the competition in TNA’s Knockouts Division. The 5-foot-11 award-winning Iowa native was trained at Black & Brave Wrestling and will celebrate three years in the ring this summer. More about Maggie Lee:

· Earned a degree in exercise science while first training to become a wrestler.

· Earned All Region & All Conference accolades in college as a volleyball player.

· The Quote: “I’m from Iowa but swear my natural habitat is anywhere there is a beach and sunshine.”

· She worked on a gas dock fueling boats for multiple summers before wrestling.

· When asked about her favorite wrestler, Maggie said she always struggles with the answer because she had many favorites. But, she added, “I do have multiple shirts from when I was younger with ‘BELLA’ written in Sharpie (pen) on the back … shoutout Nikki Bella.”

· Enjoys weight lifting and working out. She was introduced to Olympic-style lifting and CrossFit in high school.

· “I definitely am a horse girl, but I’m unfortunately allergic.”

· She was involved in dance for about 8 years during her childhood.

Maggie and the stars of TNA Wrestling will be in St. Joseph, Missouri for two live events, March 28-29. All matches will be taped for the company’s flagship weekly TV show, iMPACT! on AXS TV in the U.S., on Sportsnet+ in Canada and TNA+ around the world.

The St. Joseph shows will feature TNA World Champion Joe Hendry, TNA X-Division Champion Moose, TNA World Tag Team Champions Jeff & Matt Hardy (The Hardys), TNA Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich, plus Nic Nemeth, Mustafa Ali, Steve Maclin, Eric Young, Mike Santana, A.J. Francis, Frankie Kazarian, Sami Callihan, Tessa Blanchard, Rosemary and Xia Brookside, among others.