The Magnificent Seven: The Top 7 Chris Jericho Non-Match Moments

Chris Jericho is unique star to say the least. He was a guy small enough that, particularly when he was coming up, there was no clear indication he’d ever be a fixture in WWE or WCW, much less a bona fide main event guy. He beat the odds, though, via an old school journey around the wrestling world, only to seize every opportunity in WCW, and eventually rise to the top of WWE.

For as much as Jericho is an all-time great worker, he’s quite arguably an even better talker, and great at orchestrating surprises. This week’s column is dedicated to chronicling Jericho’s all-time best moments that didn’t actually involve him working a match.

#7. Pouring Whiskey on CM Punk

Chris Jericho worked a terrific feud with CM Punk in 2012. In tapping out clean to the Straight Edge Superstar at WrestleMania 28, he quite arguably both gave Punk his best WrestleMania moment, and did more than anyone else to legitimize Punk’s record setting WWE Championship reign.

It was the night after ‘Mania, however, when the program truly reached a fever pitch. Jericho culminated a verbal and physical attack on Punk by dousing him with alcohol and then smashing a whiskey bottle over his head. It was a shocking display against the shoot straight-edge star and it was a truly spectacular dick heel move.

And that’s Jericho. Pouring the whiskey may not have been the most physically brutal attack possible, and it didn’t involve any flashy spots. It was, however, unique and deeply personal—a spot that artfully communicated the fundamental differences between these stars, and the complete lack of respect Jericho’s character was prepared to show at the time.

#6. Jericho Crashes The Tokyo Dome

New Japan’s World Tag League Finals show saw Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks when a six-man tag, only for the event to take an abrupt turn when a video of Chris Jericho aired, showing him challenging Omega to a match at Wrestle Kingdom the following month.

Jericho’s surprise return to New Japan came without foreshadowing, leaks, or anyone really predicting it, and the video alone would have been a shocker. Things went to the next level, though, when Jericho showed up in the ring moments later to nail Omega with a codebreaker. In that moment, Jericho was not only announced, but physically there to kick ass and write a new chapter in his storied career.

#5. Punching HBK’s Wife

As alluded to in the entry about pouring whiskey over CM Punk, Chris Jericho is at his heelish best when he’s not only vicious or a big jerk, but a profoundly personal heel. It’s one thing to a punch a man in the face. It’s a whole different story to punch his wife.

SummerSlam 2008 saw a heated promo segment between Shawn Michaels and Jericho, in which Michaels seemed to be announcing his retirement, complete with bringing his wife Rebecca to the ring with him. Jericho came out to antagonize him, which ultimately led to throwing hands and Y2J swinging at Michaels only for him to duck, and Rebecca to take the blow.

The incident was staged to look like an accident, and as Jericho wrote about in his subsequent book, she actually did get clocked much harder than anyone intended. The moment created some doubt about what was a real accident and what was storyline, besides drawing nuclear heat for Jericho striking a woman. It was perfect fuel to take what was already a terrific feud, and crank it up to eleven.

#4. The Man of 1,004 Holds

Chris Jericho didn’t get as many opportunities to shine as he probably should have in WCW, where he was a hard worker, an innovator, and a guy actively suggesting ideas, and yet could never seem to break through for more than a lower mid-card push.

One of his finest attempts at making lemons into lemonades was his promo work opposite steely, stern Dean Malenko. Malenko was billed as the Man of 1,000 Holds based on his technical expertise. The cocky young heel Jericho took it upon himself to claim he knew 1,004 holds, and turned it into an iconic promo as he read off all the holds he supposedly knew on live TV. As Jericho documented in A Lion’s Tale, he went the extra mile in using a mid-promo commercial break to talk trash and rile up the crowd, so that the reaction was even more heated as went on reading holds when the live broadcast resumed.

#3. Throwing Shawn Michaels through The Jeritron

The story of Chris Jericho and Shawn Michaels in 2008 thrived on shades of gray. At the beginning of their issue, both men were faces, who came at odds with one another with Jericho played investigative reporter and successfully pointed out that Michaels had feigned injury to get the better of a match with Batista. On the surface, HBK might have seemed like the heel, but Jericho’s obsession with exposing Michaels, followed by seeking revenge after Michaels humiliated him, instead pushed Y2J ever closer to the heel line.

Jericho firmly crossed over that line when he not only attacked Michaels, but threw him through the Jeritron on the Highlight Reel interview set. The move was very violent for the era, symbolized Jericho taking on a more serious edge, and carried with it the callback to HBK’s own original heel turn when he threw Marty Jannetty through the window of the Barbershop interview set. It was a great moment with artful layers that was crucial the storytelling of a great angle.

#2. The Festival of Friendship

Seemingly in the twilight of his wrestling career, or at least what could be argued to be his prime, Chris Jericho made some magic with his new List gimmick, and by playing the sidekick to Kevin Owens in his first main roster main event run. They were an entertaining pair, and Jericho’s combination of credibility and comedic timing made him a fine accessory as Owens made the most of his big push.

The only thing better about these two men’s interactions than their partnership was the way they split up. Jericho threw a totally over the top Festival of Friendship celebration for his best buddy. Owens responded by reclaiming the serious edge that had brought him to the main roster to begin with, and eschewing Jericho for not only acting a fool, but having been instrumental in booking Owens to have to defend his Universal Championship against Goldberg.

This segment was funny, ultimately brutal, and hugely important from a storyline perspective. It may be most remarkable of all for happening so deep into Jericho’s career, as the guy kept finding ways to stay relevant, and to entertain the fans.

#1. Debuting on Raw

Despite never getting much by way of a serious push in WCW, Chris Jericho nonetheless got reasonably over for his ring prowess and comedic sensibilities. When he debuted in WWE, though, after weeks of teases, and got start out his run by going toe-to-toe on the mic with The Rock, it was clear that Jericho had arrived.

Jericho has had better promos than this one, and in his second book, Undisputed, he even goes so far as to criticize his own performance for being over the top and silly. Nonetheless, Jericho had never come across as this big of a star before and made the most of an opportunity to come across as a major player. He wouldn’t stay in the main event picture initially, but this moment hinted at the big opportunities he’d ultimately seize, and how important he’d wind up being to the WWE landscape for the decades to come.

