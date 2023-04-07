Magnum Muscle Are Excited Ahead of World Tag Team Title Match At NWA 312

Magnum Muscle have a shot at the NWA World Tag Team Championships at NWA 312 tonight, and the two recently talked about their expectations for the bout. Dak Draper & Mims spoke with the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling and weighed in on their match against La Rebelion for the titles. You can see a couple of highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:

Mims on his mindset heading into the match: “I’m ready to go, I’ve been excited for this for a while. Like I talked about with you before we got on air, I got to go see Dak not too long ago, we got to train again to prepare for one of the, if not the most dominant tag team in recent years, not just in the NWA, but outside the NWA. To say that I’m looking forward to this is an understatement because just looking at the preparation we’ve done ahead of time, it’ll show you how important this is. It’s a big deal, so I’m ready to go ahead and get started and get in there.”

Draper on the opportunity that the match provides: “I’m really excited to show everything that Magnum Muscle can do, because I think we’re still a new tag team in NWA and I don’t think that the audience, the broad audience, or even the powers that be in NWA know everything that we’re capable of. We can run with the guys that are fast, I like to say that we’re stronger than about any other established tag team in the NWA. I’m really excited to show what we can do, and also to reach that potential we’re capable of reaching. I think we started on that in the champion series, with helping team Rock n’ Roll win the champion series, and I think we’re just gonna keep that momentum. We have yet to lose as a tag team, and I would like to keep that zero in that column all the way to the right.”