Main Event Set for Wrestle Kingdom 14 Night 2: Okada vs. Naito, Updated Lineup

– Night 1 of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14 is in the books. Tetsuya Naito defeated Jay White to capture the Intercontinental title and the right to face the IWGP Heavyweight champion in the main event for Night 2. Meanwhile, Kazuchika Okada beat G1 Climax winner Kota Ibushi to retain his belt, so it will now be Okada vs. Naito in a rematch from Wrestle Kingdom 12. Both the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental titles will be on the line.

Additionally, Kota Ibushi and Jay White will now face each other one-on-one for tomorrow’s event. Elsewhere on the card, Jon Moxley beat Lance Archer to capture the IWGP US title. As a result, he he will defend the title tomorrow against Juice Robinson. Here’s the updated lineup for Wrestle Kingdom 14 Night 2 at the Tokyo Dome:

* Title vs. Title Match: IWGP Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. IWGP Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Chris Jericho – If Tanahashi wins, he earns future AEW title shot

* IWGP Junior Tag Team Championship: Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo (c) vs. Roppongi 3K

* Kota Ibushi vs. Jay White

* NEVER Openweight Championship: KENTA (c) vs. Hirooki Goto

* IWGP United States Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Juice Robinson

* Revolution Pro British Heavyweight Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. SANADA.

* Jushin Liger’s retirement match: Jushin Liger & Naoki Sano vs. Ryu Lee (fka as Dragon Lee) and Hiromu Takahashi

* Pre-Show: Gauntlet Match for the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship: Champions Ryusuke Taguchi, Togi Makabe and Toru Yano defend against Robbie Eagles, YOSHI-HASHI and Tomohiro Ishii the team of BUSHI, Shingo Takagi and EVIL, the team of Yoshinobu Kanemaru, El Desperado & Taichi and Bullet Club’s Chase Owens, Yujiro Takahashi and Bad Luck Fale