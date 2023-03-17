Maki Itoh Might Have Her Sights Set On The GCW Championship

Maki Itoh spoke recently with Fightful about her experiences working with Game Changer Wrestling and how it differs from her previous promotion. Itoh also shared her thoughts on her current duo partner, Nick Gage, and what the future might hold for her and the current GCW Champion. You can find a few highlights and watch the complete interview below.

On how GCW is different than Tokyo Joshi Pro: “I love the vibe at GCW. I love Tokyo Joshi Pro, but I’m used to it and I know how to get a reaction from the fans. For the fans at GCW, it’s not easy to get a reaction. That is a challenge for me and is something I’m learning. One day, I hope to get them reacting at the snap of my fingers. I hope to continue performing at GCW and teaming with Nick Gage going forward.”

On her thoughts about working alongside Gage directly: “We had not spoken before Nick did a promo asking ‘where is my fucking gang?’ I entered the ring and somehow, we had a unique chemistry and bonding. After that promo, we spoke to each other backstage and wrestle. It’s a very unique friendship. I gave him a unique t-shirt and he was very happy about it.”

On her future goals within GCW: “Nick Gage. I am confident I can take the belt [GCW World Title] off him. Right now, I want to learn from him, but maybe in the future, once I have all the tools, I’m going to take the belt and perhaps run GCW by myself.”