Mance Warner Isn’t Sure If His MLW Contract Allows Him To Work With AEW

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Mance Warner spoke about whether or not his MLW contract lets him work with AEW, how today’s wrestling scene is like 1998 and more. Here are highlights:

On if he can work with AEW: “Hell, I don’t even know. I would have to look at [my contract] and take a look at it. I’m not sure. I would say that that goes to some agent or something, but you know ol’ Mancer ain’t got no damn agent.”

On how the wrestling scene is like 1998: “From what I’ve heard, you can kinda do whatever you want. I show up and go to work. Whatever goes down goes down, I suppose. I love it out there. They let ol’ Mancer be ol’ Mancer. There’s so many Goddamn people that know and have been in pro wrestling for so long. You’ve got Court Bauer. You’ve got Cornette – me and Cornette sit there all day talking. They gotta run us off to get us to do what we gotta go do. K-Dog [Konnan] is out there. You’ve got so many people with knowledge that if you’re out there and you ain’t learning, you’re doing something wrong.”

On Jim Cornette: “Cornette’s the man. A lot of people wanna talk sh*t and try to stir up stuff, but Cornette f***ing knows everything going on because he’s seen everything. So, you sit there and it’s a learning tree. Same thing with Tracy Smothers. When I was starting, you had Tracy Smothers at all of these shows where he would show up, sit down and he would teach you sh*t that you would never learn with anyone else.”

On the variety of wrestling promotions: “Nowadays it’s literally like 1998-99. You’ve got GCW…I’m gonna throw them in the mix here. Back in the day you would say that ECW has this thing to it and GCW has this [same] organic feeling to it with the crowds. You get the same sh*t at MLW. When we were out in Chicago, that crowd was going ballistic. You’ve got all of these companies and they’ve got their feelings to it. The way I look at it is, as long as I go and give feelings like that with these companies, I’m all about it. I’ll never say, ‘Oh, I’ll never do that.’ I ain’t like that and I kinda live day-by-day. I like to do a little bit of everything – deathmatches, technical, comedy, whatever it may be – I get bored. I don’t wanna get bored and wanna keep going out and do what I gotta do.”

On what he wants out of wrestling: “Right now, it’s open season out here…. I’m starting to get a little traction. I’m out here in the indies, over at MLW, AAW, AIW, GCW, CZW. There’s all these people more concerned about doing this next year or in a year-in-a-half. Well, I’m trying to get paid right now. While they’re worried about other things, I’m trying to swipe in and get that “W”, get them titles and be the mother****er on indies that’s taking over.”