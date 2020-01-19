Mance Warner on Comparisons to Stone Cold Steve Austin, Why He Likes to Drink Beer With the Fans

– WrestlingInc.com recently spoke to Mance Warner for the WINCLY podcast. Below are some highlights for WrestlingInc.com.

Mance Warner on the Steve Austin comparisons and if he’s ever met Austin: “No, not yet but it could happen at any moment. I hear that a lot and I go, ‘Get the hell out of here man.’ But then other people say, ‘Watch this and watch that. Look how the fans interact.’ At the end of the day it’s a cool thing to hear. I just show up and go to work. I want the fans to have a good time and get their money’s worth and when they leave they’re not going, ‘Oh that’s bullsh*t. To be compared to one of the best ever is pretty damn cool. So, I’m not gonna knock that at all.”

Mance Warner on who he likes to drink beer with the most: “Off the top of my head, I’d have to say the fans. I can’t name one wrestler as it’s kinda hard. You got out there and get paid to fight people so you can’t really trust them all damn day long. But the fans at the meet and greets and after the shows, I’m known to be in the parking lot drinking beers with people. So, I’d say the fans.”

Warner on light beer: “I just like light beer. I’ve had people try to get me to drink fancy beers and tell me it’s got pumpkin or blueberry or vanilla in it. I don’t care about that sh*t as I just want some light beer.”

Warner on his goals for 2020:“Keep climbing the ladder and get some of that gold. They got some gold out there and old Mancer needs it. I’m out there hunting for it. I’m on a scavenger hunt trying to get that gold so we’ll see where it goes.”