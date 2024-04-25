Mandy Rose Recalls Her Nerves for Her WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2022 Entrance

– During a recent edition of Power Alphas, former WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose shared her favorite NXT matchup. Rose cited her Fatal 4-Way match with Cora Jade, Kay Lee Ray, and Io Shirai at NXT Stand & Deliver 2022 as her favorite and how nervous she was during the entrance. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mandy Rose on her entrance at NXT Stand & Deliver 2022: “My entrance was really cool … When they told me I was coming down on one of those [elevated platforms], I was like, ‘Oh, no, I don’t know if I could do this,’ because I’m also so scared of props getting messed up, and God forbid.”

On how she was so nervous for the entrance: “It wasn’t that big. I was so nervous, and the worst is when I came out, it was dark, obviously. And I had to stand on it and they put me all the way up in the dark because the beginning of it was me up at the top and I came down. So it was super scary. I don’t know if I looked funny. I don’t know if you guys noticed, but I just felt like I was just trying to be so stoic and not [showing fear]. It was really cool, though, watching it.”

Rose won the matchup to defend her title at the event.